Tips against Cyberbullying

JACKSON, Tenn. — “We have zero tolerance,” Sergeant T.J. King with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said.

Cyberbullying is using the internet or mobile devices to send or post harmful or cruel messages about other people. According to the Cyberbullying Research Center, about half of young people have experienced cyberbullying.

“We do not tolerate that in our schools and in our communities,” King said.

In Tennessee there are laws that protect anyone from cyberbullying. According to Frontier Communications, Tennessee is among the top 10 states addressing the issue of cyberbullying head on.

“It has no age boundary, it can be adults, it can be teens, it can be 10 and 12 year olds,” King said.

Sergeant King says that just because you said something as a joke doesn’t mean someone else will think it’s funny. And make sure you have the proof to show authorities.

“Screen shot it,” King said. “Whatever you need to do to make that available to us.”

King says that if you or someone you know is being cyberbullied, say something. It could save a life.