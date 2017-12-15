Historic First Baptist Church brings Nativity scene to life

A local church brought the Christmas story to life with a live nativity.

JACKSON, Tenn — Historic First Baptist Church hosted a live nativity scene for the first time ever, they say it demonstrates the true reason for the season.

It is a journey around the world and back in time.

“Just a walk through of the symbolic representation of Christ birth,” Senior Pastor, William Watson said.

Church members re-enacted the story of Christmas with a live nativity scene, featuring real-life animals.

“We also have an animal scene you can pet the animals, sheep, camels, they have some donkeys as well,” Pastor Watson said.

Ministry leaders with the church thought of the idea to create the nativity. Pastor Watson said he’s glad to see all their hard work come to life.

“We’re just celebrating what the Lord has allowed us to do on this spot of ground,” Pastor Watson said.

For youth members like Kelsey Hicks, it is a story she gets to be a part of this holiday season.

“I’m a crown angel and I pass out candy canes and stuff about the season and our church and what it’s all about,” youth member, Kelsey Hicks said.

Some parents said watching their kids participate made the experience one to remember.

“Just a wonderful opportunity for the young to see a replica of what we believe the actual birth of Christ in Bethlehem looked like,” church member, Kimberly Hicks said.

“It’s a good feel, a good time here at First Baptist,” church member, Angela Calhoun said.

Pastor Watson says its important to recapture the true meaning of Christmas.

“This is about Christ and his coming, about the celebration of life and hope and joy,” Pastor Watson said.

There were also musical performances from a community choir, consisting of members from several churches in the area.

Church leaders said they hope to host a live nativity for years to come, on an even larger scale.