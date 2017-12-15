Joy Fair Wade Smith

Joy Fair Wade Smith age 88 of Springville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at her residence. Her funeral will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, December 17, 2017 with Bro. Dwight Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Walker Cemetery. Named as pallbearers are: Russell Smith, Lanny Smith, Marlon Smith, Mitchell Smith, Jim Bellis, Justin Smith, Colton Smith, and James Bellis, Jr. Visitation is scheduled from 4:00 until 8:00 P.M. on Saturday and again on Sunday after 12:00 P.M. until time of service.

Joy Fair Wade Smith was born on December 16, 1928 in Whitlock, Tennessee to the late Pleasant Allen Wade and the late Calie Bailey Wade. She married Charles Brummitt Smith on May 21, 1954 and he preceded her in death on March 14, 2006. Joy is survived by her daughter: Robin (Jim) Bellis of Springville; his four sons: Russell (Sue) Smith, Lanny Smith, Marlon (Tammy) Smith, and Mitchell (Vicki) Smith, all of Springville; three grandchildren: Justin Smith, Colton Smith, and James Bellis, Jr.; also by nephews and other special friends. Mrs. Smith is also preceded by her two sisters: Gelaine Wade and Cassa Yarborough and a brother: James Maston Wade.

Mrs. Smith worked for Southern Bell Telephone Company as an operator. She was a full time Homemaker and a member of Birds Creek Baptist Church. Joy enjoyed family time and going for daily drives.