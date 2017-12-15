Man charged after allegedly shooting at JPD officer

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of shooting at a Jackson Police Department officer Tuesday night, during a traffic stop, is now facing charges.

Shawntavious Milan, 18, of Humboldt, is charged with aggravated assault and evading arrest.

Court documents say an officer attempted to stop Milan Tuesday night on Carriage House Drive. Milan got out of the car, but the officer ordered Milan to get back into the car.

Milan reached into the car and grabbed a gun, according to court documents. Milan then ran from the officer, firing a shot toward the officer as he ran, court documents say.

The officer said he felt something hit his leg, which he believed was either a bullet fragment or a piece of pavement, according to court documents. The officer was not injured.

Officers were able to find a .22-caliber shell casing at the scene.

Milan has been released from custody on $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to return to court Thursday.