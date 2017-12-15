Man faces third charge of exposure to HIV

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man facing two charges of criminal exposure to HIV is now facing a third count involving a new victim.

Court documents say Reginald Sanders identified himself to a third woman as Anthony Stewart in October. The woman told police during an interview about Sanders’ two pending charges that she had Sanders had a sexual relationship in early November, according to court documents.

The woman told police that Sanders never told her that he was HIV positive.

He is currently held on $50,000 bond and a hold has been issued. He is scheduled to return to court Thursday.