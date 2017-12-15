Marshals offer cash reward for arrest of confirmed gang member

JACKSON, Tenn.–U.S. Marshals are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of confirmed gang member.

Terris Key is wanted for assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, evading arrest and violation of probation.

On December 13, Key is accused of assaulting an officer during a traffic stop. Marshals say key resisted arrest and was able to get away.

Key is 6-foot-1, weighs 185 pounds and has multiple tattoos. He is from the Dyersburg area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the U.S. Marshals at (731) 427-4661.