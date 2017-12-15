Mugshots : Madison County : 12/14/17 – 12/15/17 December 15, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/15Reginald Sanders Criminal exposure to HIV Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Angelo Berry Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Bobby Gaskins Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Brandon Bills Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15Cardrewvise Scott Fields Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Clyde Honer Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Daniel Patrick Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Dusty Lynch Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Helen Poston Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15James Murphy Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Jeremy Henley Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Joshua Hooper Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Kimberly Graves Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Ladreama Outlaw Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Lawonder Peterson Burglary Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/14/17 and 7 a.m. on 12/15/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore