Mugshots : Madison County : 12/14/17 – 12/15/17

1/15 Reginald Sanders Criminal exposure to HIV

2/15 Angelo Berry Violation of probation

3/15 Bobby Gaskins Aggravated assault

4/15 Brandon Bills Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/15 Cardrewvise Scott Fields Simple domestic assault, violation of community corrections

6/15 Clyde Honer Criminal trespass

7/15 Daniel Patrick Aggravated assault, vandalism

8/15 Dusty Lynch Violation of probation



9/15 Helen Poston Violation of community corrections

10/15 James Murphy Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/15 Jeremy Henley Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/15 Joshua Hooper Violation of community corrections



13/15 Kimberly Graves Assault

14/15 Ladreama Outlaw Violation of probation

15/15 Lawonder Peterson Burglary































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/14/17 and 7 a.m. on 12/15/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.