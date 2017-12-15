Rain Arriving Early Sunday Morning

Weather Update – 1:00 p.m. – Friday

Another dry day for us today! We’ve been quite in a long pattern of the same dry and cool weather for over a week. That is expected to break this weekend as we finally get some much needed relief with rain coming our way. Reaching the upper 40s today, with 47 expected for our high. We’ll be under mostly sunny skies and stay clear going into the night. We drop down into the upper 20s for tonight, winds will be calm but will shift from the North to a more South Southwesterly flow as the next system approaches this weekend.

The change in winds will bring in warm temperatures this Saturday, increasing by at least 10 degrees. Early in the day on Saturday will start off mostly sunny, then clouds quickly move in. We can expect the rain to come anywhere between 5-6 a.m. and becoming widespread around 9 a.m. Sunday but it won’t last very long, clearing out later in the evening. Rain fall totals expected to be around a quarter of an inch. Much warmer next week with highs around 60 on Monday!

