Savannah Police searching for stolen car

SAVANNAH, Tenn.- Police in Savannah need your help finding a stolen vehicle with the license plate 790-69H. They say it was stolen from Daisy Dreams Floral around 4 Thursday morning and seen heading north. Reports indicated the vehicle may have been spotted in the Huntingdon area.

If you have seen this vehicle or have any information on its whereabouts call the Savannah Police Department.