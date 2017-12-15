Scattered Rain Returns on Sunday

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Friday

Temperatures warmed up to the middle 40s again today, but we’ll be dry and clear tonight leading to a return to the 30s by 6pm. The weather’s been quiet lately but we’re heading for a more active pattern over the next several days. We’ve got rain coming back starting on Sunday and a potential for some very warm temperatures next week too!

Expect below freezing temperatures and clear skies with light winds tonight. Ultimately, temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s by sunrise Saturday morning. It’ll be breezy tomorrow and start out sunny but gradually get cloudier during the evening with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Clouds and showers return on Sunday bringing close to a quarter of an inch of rain to the area though totals will be lighter in some spots and heavier in others. By this date, we should have at least had 2.77″ of rain in Jackson but there’s only been 0.89″ and parts of the Mid-South are in a moderate drought, so this rainfall is needed! There’s a potential for strong wind gusts this weekend too and we’ll be monitoring that carefully. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

