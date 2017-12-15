Students celebrated Christmas early with ‘Adopt a School’ event

JACKSON, Tenn. — Some lucky students at Issac Lane Elementary School celebrated Christmas a little early Friday.

It was an emotional and exciting event for the 6th annual ‘Adopt a School’ Christmas celebration, as children unwrapped their presents.

Local staffing service, Express, says they adopt needy children every year to make sure they have a great Christmas.

Children are given a “Santa letter” to fill out including what they would like to have, their hobbies and even their favorite color.

Then staff, clients and friends come together to fulfill each child’s wish list.

Express owner Susan Morris tells us what’s so special about this event to her.

“Just the interaction with the parents and the children, and getting to hug them and see their excitement,” Susan Morris said.

The event started six years ago with 20 students adopted, and has now grown to 60 students this year.