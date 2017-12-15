Three injured in Carroll County crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Three people were injured in a crash on Highway 70 in Carroll County early Friday morning, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report.

According to the report, three vehicles were involved in the crash.

The report says Brian Taylor, 40, of South Haven, Mississippi, was heading northbound on Highway 70 when his Ryder box truck crossed the center line, sideswiping a vehicle driven by Marc Paterson, 54, of Huntingdon.

Taylor then hit a third vehicle head-on, according to the report.

Christopher Becker, 32, of Huntingdon, was a passenger in the third vehicle. The report says Becker was injured in the crash. The driver of that vehicle has not been identified.