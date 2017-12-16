Hundreds gather for first annual Christmas parade in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The holiday spirit was felt in the streets of Humboldt today, as hundreds came out to take part in a new Christmas tradition.

Christmas parades in towns across the country always bring that holiday cheer, but for residents of Humboldt, Saturday’s was extra special.

“This is the first Christmas parade for Humboldt, Tennessee,” said Janice Epperson, who helped organize the parade.

It was a moment in history, as hundreds packed downtown streets to witness the city’s first ever Christmas parade.

“It really put a smile on my face, and I believe it’s it put a smile on others,” said Amos Cleeves, a resident of Humboldt.

Epperson said many churches and organizations took part to make it a special day for the children.

“More than anything, just looking at the kids light up, and seeing their faces as they saw Santa in all shapes, sizes and colors — that’s the best part,” she said.

And while many came to see the big man himself, some had other plans.

“Getting candy is my favorite part,” said nine year old Tyrek.

Epperson says the goal was to remind those why this is a season to celebrate.

“Just to let the community know that Christmas is a great season, and we need to understand the reason for the season,” she said.

Epperson’s husband Deon also helped with the planning, and they both can agree the parade is a symbol of new beginnings for Humboldt.

“Things are going well, and we have bigger things to come in Humboldt,” he said. “So why not start the parade in 2017,” he said.

Organizers say they hope to host the parade for years to come on an even larger scale.