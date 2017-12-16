Jackson Fire Dept. responds to house fire in North Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire in north Jackson this evening.

Battalion Chief Johnny Brantley tells us, they responded to a call around 4 pm in the 600 Block of North Parkway. He said, once they arrived on the scene, it took them less than an hour to extinguish. Firefighters tell us the house has moderate fire, smoke, and water damage, but that all occupants got out safely.

“At these holiday seasons when people experience these kind of situations with all the holiday joy and all and then, but we’ve contacted the Red Cross and they’re real eager to help these people out that have problems, especially this time of year,” said Battalion Chief Johnny Brantley.

Chief Brantley said, firefighters try their best to salvage as much of the property as they can, but that the Red Cross will also be helping out the residents of the home as much as they can as well.