Local boy with spinal condition granted special Christmas wish

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local four year old boy gets a special Christmas wish.

Jamonie was born with Spina Bifida, a spinal condition which makes it difficult to walk.

For Christmas, all he asked for was a wheel chair. So, the Jackson Fire Department and the Salvation Army paired together through the Angel Tree Program to make that wish come true.

Firefighters surprised him at his home, which brought tears to his mother’s eyes.

“To know that we could partner with her, and helping her meet the needs of her son, there’s no words to express that. so all of us were crying, and it was a big bundle of tears,” said Lt. Cheryl Moynihan.

The Salvation Army is collection toys for the Angel Tree Program up until the 19th.

They can be dropped off at the Jackson office on Allen Avenue.