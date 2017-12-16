A Mild Saturday Ahead, Rain Moves In Overnight

Updated Saturday December 16th 6:30 A.M.

A cold start to our Saturday with temperatures starting in the lower 30’s. A mild afternoon in the mid 50’s ahead of increasing clouds and rain chances overnight. Sunday looks to be quite rainy in the first half of the day, so carry the umbrellas heading out Sunday morning. A south flow of winds over the area will bring a continued warming trend and highs around 60 degrees by Monday.

TODAY’S FORECAST:

Enjoy the dry and mild weather Today as rain moves in early Sunday. Rainfall totals will be light between a trace to 1/2″.

There’s a potential for strong wind gusts this weekend as the rain moves in and we’ll be monitoring that carefully. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @brian7wbbj

Facebook – Meteorologistbriandaviswbbj

Email –badavis@wbbjtv.com