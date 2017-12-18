2 arrested after Dyersburg home invasion

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested after a home invasion and robbery Monday morning in Dyersburg.

Dyersburg police responded around 7:15 a.m. Monday to a robbery at Meadowlanes Apartments on Highway 51 Bypass, according to a news release. Police determined a resident had been held at gunpoint and robbed of cash and a cell phone, the release says.

The victim told police that a male suspect with a female accomplice took cash and a cell phone from the apartment, the release says.

Police later identified the suspects as Jonathan Neal Gregory, 35, and Amber Marie Merrifield, 29.

A neighbor was able to give officers the license plate number of a vehicle and Newbern police located the vehicle a short time later, according to the release.

The gun used in the robbery was recovered along with money and the cell phone, the release says.

Gregory, of Newbern, and Merrifield, of Dyersburg, are both charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping.