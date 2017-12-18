Gubernatorial candidate Karl Dean holds open forum

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn — Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Karl Dean is on the campaign trail, visiting several counties, across west Tennessee.

Monday Dean stopped by the Chester County courthouse to hold a Q&A with residents. Congressional candidate for the 7th district, Justin Kanew, attended the meeting as well. The former Nashville mayor also met with teachers Monday afternoon for a round table discussion on public education. Dean said it’s important to interact with the community.

“You need to explain to people why you’re running,” Gubernatorial Candidate, Karl Dean said. “I’m running because I think the state wants a moderate, pragmatic, commonsense Governor who is going to work on issues that really matter to people,”

So far Dean says he’s visited 74 out of the 95 counties.