Haywood Co. deputies search for 2 suspects in weekend homicide

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies are searching for two suspects after a Jackson man was killed in a Sunday shooting in Stanton.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Tyion Taylor, 40, of Jackson was killed in a possible attempted robbery that occurred Sunday in the 100 block of Highway 70 West in Stanton.

“Once they arrived on the scene, they found the victim was deceased,” Sheriff Billy Garrett said.

Sheriff Garrett said Taylor was shot multiple times while sitting inside his vehicle. Investigators believe the shooter was inside the vehicle with Taylor.

“We did recover some money and some illegal drugs in the victim’s vehicle that we have confiscated at this point,” Sheriff Garrett said.

Deputies are now searching for the shooter, described as a black male, around six feet to six feet two inches tall wearing a black hat, khaki jacket and blue jeans, according to the sheriff’s office. A black female with a light complexion, a shaved hairstyle with curls and wearing dark clothing is also wanted in connection with the shooting.

“We have a close-knit community. We all know each other pretty much, and you know my heart goes out to the family,” Garrett said.

Both individuals were seen leaving the scene headed west on Highway 70 in a newer model Camry style vehicle, gray or gold in color, with dark tinted windows.

“We certainly hope that we have a successful conclusion and [the family] can have some closure as a result of our investigation,” Garrett said.

He said homicide investigations aren’t a common thing in Haywood County.

“It’s rare. It’s very rare, and hopefully it stays that way,” Sheriff Garrett said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 731-772-CASH or the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 731-772-2412.