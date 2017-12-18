Local students learn how to keep bright smiles

JACKSON, Tenn.–Local elementary school students learned the importance of taking care of their pearly whites!

Monday afternoon, students at Lane Elementary School learned proper dental care techniques for the “Bright Smiles” event. Colgate partenered with Links Incorporated and the Boys and Girls Club to promote healthy habits and free dental check ups.

“If you teach them young, they develop the habits of doing it correctly and then it will become automatically a process they will remember,” said Alyce Petty, Bright Smiles chairperson.

Children also left with free tooth brushes, toothpaste and mouth wash.