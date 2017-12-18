A Rainy Next Couple Of Days

Weather Update – 10:50 p.m. – Monday

The dry weather pattern really comes to an end over the next couple of days as a strong area of low pressure developing along a dominant southwest flow of winds heads our way. Rain will be heavy at times and totals could really add up bringing our monthly rainfall deficit of around 2 inches to an end. Rain and some thunder at times will be possible.

A look at the overnight forecast is mainly for cloudy skies and a few showers as early as the bus stop in the morning. Rain chances will increase through the day on Tuesday.

