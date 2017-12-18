Students audition for Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny

JACKSON, Tenn.–Children and teens auditioned Monday afternoon for Flopsy, Mopsy and Cottontail.

Auditions for “The Tale of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny” kicked off at 3:45 Monday afternoon and continue Tuesday afternoon. Participants showed off their singing and acting skills.

“It’s a good learning experience for the children. Working together in an ensemble setting is always good,” said director Pat Alfrod.

The play is set to start this Spring.