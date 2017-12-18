Students audition for Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff,

JACKSON, Tenn.–Children and teens auditioned Monday afternoon for Flopsy, Mopsy and Cottontail.

Auditions for “The Tale of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny” kicked off at 3:45 Monday afternoon and continue Tuesday afternoon. Participants showed off their singing and acting skills.

“It’s a good learning experience for the children. Working together in an ensemble setting is always good,” said director Pat Alfrod.

The play is set to start this Spring.