Angela Dennia Maxwell Jenkins

Funeral services for Angela Dennia Maxwell Jenkins, age 60, of Jackson, Tennessee will be held Monday, December 18, 2017 at 12:00 pm at The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Jenkins died Sunday, December 10, 2017 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Jenkins will begin on Monday morning December 18, 2017 from 10:00 am until time of service at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For more information, please call Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.