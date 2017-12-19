Bent Tree Golf Course arson suspect pleads guilty

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Bent Tree Golf Course club house and several golf carts were set on fire more than two years ago in east Jackson. Two suspects appeared Tuesday morning before a judge.

Aiden Mitchem was the first suspect to appear Tuesday morning before Judge Kyle Atkins.

Mitchem pleaded guilty to arson, criminal trespassing and vandalism of more than $60,000 but less than $250,000. He was sentenced to serve 11 months and 29 days, then be released on probation supervised by community corrections.

Skylar Reis then appeared before Judge Atkins. She was given a plea deadline.

“Between now and that day you can negotiate a plea deal with the district attorney,” Judge Atkins said.

The deadline was set for Jan. 23.