City Council members hold agenda review

JACKSON, Tenn.–Jackson City Council members gathered Tuesday evening for an agenda review meeting.

The agenda review gives city leaders a chance to go over items to be discussed at the January city council meeting. Mayor Jerry Gist says ordinances will be presented for first readings as well as board appointments. Mayor Gist also says as the year comes to an end, he looks forward to what’s to come next year.

“Got a lot going on in our city, moving a lot of retail. It is being built and a lot of construction going on, which I’m sure brings a lot of heartburn to a lot of people trying to get through it, but it’s for long term. It’ll be good for the city,” says Mayor Gist.

The next city council meeting will be held January 9, 2018 at 9 a.m.