Crash shuts down part of Highway 412 in west Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews are on the scene of a wreck on Highway 412 in west Madison County that has part of the highway closed to traffic.

The wreck occurred in the area of Old Bells Road.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it was a head-on crash involving two vehicles.

The THP calls the wreck an injury crash on their Twitter account, although there is not yet word on the extent of the injuries. They urge those traveling in the area to use caution.

The southbound side of the highway heading toward Jackson is shut down as crews work the scene. The northbound side heading toward Bells is down to one lane, and traffic is moving slowly.

