Dense Fog Tonight, Showers Likely

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Tuesday

An area of low pressure is about to bring the rain back to West Tennessee! We need a lot, just not all at once. There’s a good chance for plenty of it this week with cooler weather coming back by Christmas Day.

TONIGHT

Skies are cloudy with rain showers continuing to develop. Visibility remains poor as well and a Dense Fog Advisory is in place until midnight with less than a quarter mile of visibility at times overnight. Much of the area will be able to get a good amount of rain tonight becoming heavy at times. Temperatures will only drop to the upper 40s and lower 50s at the coolest point of the night.

After a wet night, showers will linger throughout Wednesday until finally coming to an end in the evening. Rainfall totals could be between 1″ and 3″ of rain for most of the area with lighter amounts to the north. Highs will only reach the lower and middle 50s tomorrow afternoon. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to end the week. We could even see a few thunderstorms, some possibly strong, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

