Families and friends enjoy annual Griswold Family Christmas

JACKSON, Tenn.-The 2nd Annual Griswold Family Christmas was held in downtown Jackson Tuesday night.

Families and friends came out to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church for a delicious dinner prepared by Royal Reed’s. Once dinner was over, everyone headed over to The Ned to enjoy the classic holiday movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

“Oh people I think people have a great time watching a movie. You laugh in a different way. You got to see it in a different way. It’s really cool that so many people watch every year. It’s pretty cool kinda for everybody to see it in a new way,” said Matt Altobell, Executive Director of JDCC.

They partnered with Leader’s Credit Union for the event.