Increasing Rain Chances Today!

Weather Update:

Clouds will stick around today, there will be a warm front that approaches form the south later. It will focus scattered showers mainly south of I-40 through the day light hours at least. Later tonight however, an upper low will move through along with the surface warm front overnight, this will provide steady rain s if not heavy rains at times overnight. At this point there still appears to be little instability to work with, so not expecting much if any thunder. Rainfall totals should be in the 1-2″ range for most of the area, with perhaps slightly heavier totals towards the Mississippi/TN border counties. Ill have another check of the full forecast coming up at 11:30 AM on ABC 7 and at Noon on CBS 7

