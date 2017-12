Jackson officials announce holiday trash pickup schedule

JACKSON, Tenn. — City officials offer a heads-up for Hub City residents.

The city says garbage collection the week of Christmas and New Year’s will be delayed by one day.

Monday’s pick up will be Tuesday. Tuesday’s pick up will be Wednesday.

Collection at the end of the week will be on regular schedule.

If you have questions, call the Health and Sanitation Department at 731-425-8545.