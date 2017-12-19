Local principal kisses pig after students hit Relay for Life fundraising goal

JACKSON, Tenn. — Meet Wilbur, the lucky pig who got a little extra attention Tuesday at Thelma Barker Elementary School in north Jackson.

Principal Tim Gilmer tells us the fourth grade classes earned a viewing party Tuesday to watch him plant a big kiss on a pig. He says the students raised the most money in Jackson-Madison County for a Relay for Life fundraiser.

“Every morning they’d come in and tell me they were bringing a dollar, $2, $5 to get me to kiss that pig, so they’ve got a lot of excitement about it and it’s generated a lot of fun,” Gilmer said. “This time of year is a giving time of year, so we’re trying to give back to our community.”

The students also got to play “pin the kiss on the pig face.”

Principal Gilmer says the elementary school raised over $2,500 in the fundraiser. He says they are hoping to raise $15,000 by the end of the year.