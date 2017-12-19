Man charged with killing TBI agent returns to court

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of killing a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent in Jackson returned to court Tuesday.

Brenden Burns appeared before a judge in Madison County Circuit Court. He is accused of shooting and killing TBI Special Agent De’greaun Frazier during an undercover drug operation in August 2016.

The judge granted a motion to file all evidence, including information about a confidential informant, under seal earlier last month.

Burns’ attorney said they are still working to get additional evidence in the case.

“We’re having some difficulty getting the discovery,” defense attorney Alex Camp said. “Specifically, the state is requesting that we waive some rights we believe are valuable to our client, particularly the bill of the particulars.”

Burns is scheduled to return to court Jan. 29.