Mugshots : Madison County : 12/18/17 – 12/19/17 December 19, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/9Kaylyn Gray Reckless endangerment, schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9Brian Powell Shoplifting- theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9Charles Harris Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9Christy Hunt Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9James Delaney Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9Jessica Pettis Shoplifting- theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9Phillip Shead Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9Rachael Reynolds Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9Tony Hunt Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/18/17 and 7 a.m. on 12/19/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore