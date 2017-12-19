Mugshots : Madison County : 12/18/17 – 12/19/17

1/9 Kaylyn Gray Reckless endangerment, schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony

2/9 Brian Powell Shoplifting- theft of property

3/9 Charles Harris Contempt of court

4/9 Christy Hunt Failure to appear



5/9 James Delaney Simple domestic assault

6/9 Jessica Pettis Shoplifting- theft of property

7/9 Phillip Shead Simple domestic assault

8/9 Rachael Reynolds Violation of probation



9/9 Tony Hunt Driving on revoked/suspended license



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/18/17 and 7 a.m. on 12/19/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.