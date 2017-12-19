Nola Catherine Campbell

Funeral services for Nola Catherine Campbell, age 63, of Lexington, Tennessee will be held on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 12:00 pm at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Lexington, Tennessee. Burial will follow at Lexington Cemetery. Mrs. Campbell died Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital, Nashville, Tennessee

Visitation for Mrs. Campbell will begin on Wednesday evening, December 20, 2017 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Lexington, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mrs. Campbell will lie in state at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church Thursday morning from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, please call Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.