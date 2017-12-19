Salvation Army, Jackson Fire Dept. give gifts through Angel Tree program

JACKSON, Tenn. — Christmas comes early for some local kids thanks to the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army and Jackson Fire Department passed out presents Tuesday at Old Hickory Mall in Jackson.

It’s part of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

The Salvation Army says they helped more than 500 children this year.

“Know that while these people may not know your faces, we know who you are and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” said Lt. Cheryl Moynihan with the Salvation Army.

The Jackson Fire Department helped with a toy drive and carried gifts to cars.