Savannah police captain retires after over 39 years of service

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — It was an emotional day Tuesday for the Savannah Police Department as an officer moves on to the next chapter after being a member of their team for over 39 years.

Capt. Terry Hosea says he joined the Savannah Police Department as a teenager back in 1978, but Tuesday in Savannah, he planned to 10-7, or radio out of service, for his last time.

“Mixed emotions. I’m proud to get to this point in my career, but I’ll be leaving a lot of friends,” Capt. Hosea said.

Chief Michael Pitts says for years the name Terry Hosea has become synonymous with the police department.

“We’d have something going on or a crime we’re attempting to solve with the detectives, and Terry can look at the picture and go, ‘oh, that’s so-and-so,’ and he can also tell you their parents and grandparents,” Chief Pitts said.

Capt. Hosea says the department has changed a lot over the years.

“You didn’t have pepper spray, you didn’t have Tasers — you had to take care of yourself when I first started,” Hosea said.

And he leaves with a number of memorable stories to tell.

“And I asked the woman, I said, ‘did you not see that red light,’ and she said, ‘yes, but I thought you could run them when you were in a funeral procession,'” Capt. Hosea said with a laugh.

His brothers in blue say Capt. Hosea inspired them to join the force.

“He’s a loyal person, a friend. I’ve always looked up to him,” Sgt. Allen Snelling said. “He’s just a great person on the job and off the job. He’ll do anything for you.”

As for what’s next, Capt. Hosea’s fellow officers hope they haven’t seen the last of him.

“We hope that he’s still going to be around in some capacity. We’re trying to talk him into that,” Chief Pitts said.

Yet Capt. Hosea says he is looking forward to relaxing off the clock.

“I’m just going to take it easy for a while and hunt and fish, and if I get tired of that, I might take another position, but it’s on down the road,” Hosea said.

Capt. Hosea will get a police escort Tuesday night when he leaves for the final time.

The chief says Hosea will be greatly missed.