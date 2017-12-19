Witness says victim was ejected from vehicle in Highway 412 crash

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews were on scene Tuesday at a wreck on Highway 412 in west Madison County that closed part of the highway to traffic.

“I heard a bang, and I looked out the window and I saw this truck turned over and I decided to come up here because I saw someone laying on the highway,” said Pastor Jerry Howard, who saw the wreck happen from his church down the street.

The wreck occurred in the area of Old Bells Road.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it was a head-on crash involving two vehicles.

“I came across the field, I was going to come all the way around but it was necessary for me to come across the field, and I got over here and in the road and the street on the Highway 412, and he wanted prayer,” Howard said.

THP confirms people were injured in the crash but have not confirmed how many or the extent of their injuries. Howard said one of the victims was ejected from the vehicle.

“He was going in and out of consciousness, and so when I looked at him and everything we was praying for him, several more people were praying for him, and then I asked him his name, but he didn’t seem to know it,” Howard said.

One victim we spoke to, who didn’t wish to be on camera, said they were traveling toward Jackson when they saw something white coming at them which caused their car to spin and airbags to deploy.

She received minor injuries and said two people were transported by ambulance from the other vehicle.

“Everybody that came out today had been so tremendous, all the law enforcement and everything, that had been so great here today,” Howard said.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 412 reopened at noon.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as we continue to learn more about the condition of the victims.