Charles Campbell will take his talents to Indiana University

JACKSON, Tenn. — USJ kicker, Charles Campbell kicked off the early signing period inking his National Letter of Intent with Indiana University.

The U.S. Army All-American had a successful football season in which he finished as a Mr. Football finalists. Campbell was named a top 10 kicker in the nation by ESPN, Rivals, 24/7 sports and so on. Campbell said he was grateful to everyone that supported him throughout this entire process.

“It’s really special just to know the support I have from friends and family to come out and really just support me through something really personal,” Campbell said.

He hopes to become a Freshman All-American and one day make it to the NFL.