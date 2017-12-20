Greg Emerson signs with UT

JACKSON, Tenn. — After missing his entire senior season, North Side defensive lineman Greg Emerson signed his National Letter of Intent with the University of Tennessee to play football next season. The U.S. Army All-American had offers from schools like Alabama, Ohio State and so on, but Emerson said Tennessee was the only place he wanted to be.

“It’s a big relief now knowing that this process is over, this is where I want to be,” Emerson said. “This is where I’m headed you know the next four years of my life and I’m excited to get up there and get ready and get started on this.”

Emerson will enroll early and start attending classes this spring with hopes of one day bringing a National Championship to Rocky Top.