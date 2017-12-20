Hardeman Co. officials host second ‘Mayor’s Toy-A-Thon’

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Christmas came a little early for dozens of children in Hardeman County.

The second “Mayor’s Toy-A-Thon” brought in toys and bicycles for children in foster care in Hardeman County. The County Courthouse became the drop-off location for toys that were donated to families for Christmas.

Anthony Landreth, who helped organize the Toy-A-Thon, said the program also donated about a dozen bicycles to children at a Hardeman County school earlier this week.

“Just knowing that you’re helping somebody and giving something back. I’ve been there when I was younger, and I know,” Landreth said. “Just to see their faces light up when they walked into the gym and the principal said to find the bike with their name on it, and the look on their face when they did.”

The program also donated another 30 bicycles to the Mayor’s Toy-A-Thon in addition to wrapped Christmas presents.