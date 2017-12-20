Local church donates school supplies

JACKSON, Tenn.-A local church is helping two schools in the Jackson area who need school supplies for students.

West Jackson Baptist Church collected supplies for Issac Lane and Lincoln Elementary as a part of their annual a Random Act of Christmas. Teachers and staff were able to fill out wish lists for what they needed.

Members of the church then fulfilled those requests by bringing the supplies to both schools Wednesday afternoon.

The church says their congregation has been doing this Give Back project for the past several years.

“We are just so appreciative for what West Jackson Baptist has done for us. We’re appreciative of what anyone does to help us to help the children,” said Janet Bolton, Issac Lane Elementary Reading Interventionist.

Church members say they hope to continue giving back to the community for years to come.