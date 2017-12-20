Local non-profits seek donations; make a difference this holiday season

JACKSON, Tenn — Charitable organizations work year round to provide support for residents who are struggling through hard times, but with this being the season of giving you and your family can get involved.

This is the best time of year to take a step back and think about the people and organizations that need your support. WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with directors of local non-profits about what they’re seeking from the community this holiday season. This time of year many people are in a generous spirit, leading community members to celebrate the holiday, giving to those who need it most.

“If you want to help a family call the non-profits they generally have a list of families that are needy so we have a lot of people doing that for ARM this year, Executive Director of Area Relief Ministries, Michael Roby said.

Roby recommends donating monetary gifts to non-profits.

“If you know of a family that’s in need of particular items that’s wonderful, but non-profits have specific things that they need to purchase so that’s the best thing,” Roby said.

Over at the Dream Center, officials say they’ve been flooded with presents for the women and children they assist with donations coming from people of all ages, including 10-year-old Ma’Kiyah Martin.

“I get stuff that I want,” Martin said. “I think they should get stuff that they want to just because they parents don’t have the money to do it,”

Although the kids will be waking up to gifts on Christmas day, leaders with the Dream Center say there’s still other items you can donate.

“Bleach and Lysol and Clorox wipes and anything to get rid of these flu and cold germs,” Executive Director of the Dream Center, Gail Gustafson said. “Very important this time of year for any group setting home,”

The Dream Center is also working to raise funds for a new facility.

“Need money to build our new buildings so that we can house more women and children so their not out in the cold this time of year,” Gustafson said.

Youth villages, a nonprofit dedicated to helping troubled youth and their families, is requesting clothing and toys for kids of all ages.

Tis’ the season of giving back and make a difference in your community.

“You shouldn’t think anything should be about you,” Martin said. “And I think you should give to others because God could bless you and give something back to you,”

Although there’s only a few agencies highlighted, remember there are several families across west Tennessee who could use your help. Just one small donation can be the greatest gift.

Here’s a list of drop-off locations and items to donate for the non-profits listed above:

Area Relief Ministries -asking for monetary donations -108 S. Church Street Jackson, TN

The Dream Center -asking for cleaning supplies i.e (Bleach, Lysol, Clorox Wipes) -1970 N. Highland Ave Jackson, TN

Youth Villages -asking for monetary donations, clothing and toys for kids of all ages -24 Weatherford Square Jackson, TN or you can donate online