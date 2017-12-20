Local teachers dress in Christmas costumes for holiday send-off

JACKSON, Tenn. — Faculty and staff dressed as characters from the North Pole to greet students Wednesday at South Elementary School. Wednesday was the last day of class before Christmas Break.

“We’ve got Frosty and reindeer and elves and Santa Claus,” Angel Roberts, a third grade teacher, said.

Roberts helped organize the Christmas welcome after hearing about a school in Georgia doing something similar. “I thought, well, maybe this is something we could try,” she said.

Parents and others from the community snapped photos. “I think it really gets everybody in the Christmas spirit,” Darlene Jordan, a PTO member, said.

Students seemed excited to celebrate the Christmas holiday. “I think they look good and it surprised me when I came through,” Karrington Holmes, a third grader, said.

These teachers hope to make memories for students that will last a lifetime. “They may not remember everything they learned that year, but they’ll remember the year we all dressed up as characters from the North Pole,” Roberts said.

Students in the Jackson-Madison County School System return to class Jan. 4.