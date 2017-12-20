Man faces statutory rape charge in Milan

MILAN, Tenn. — A man faces statutory rape charges on accusations of having sexual involvement with a juvenile female.

Kenneth Fongers, 33, is charged with aggravated statutory rape and aggravated statutory rape by an authority figure, according to court documents.

Fongers is accused of having unlawful sexual contact with a 15-year-old female starting in spring of 2017 and continuing until the victim’s mother discovered the sexual relationship around Dec. 6, the documents state.

Fongers was issued a $25,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. Jan. 10 in Milan.