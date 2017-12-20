More Rain Will Return on Friday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday

Showers are tapering off leaving us with drier weather in the overnight forecast. We had between 1 and 2″ of rainfall, as was expected, for most of the area. Unfortunately for those travelling later this week, there’s more rain returning on Friday through Saturday and there could be a lot of it. The main concern with the next system is the potential for flash flooding.

TONIGHT

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight with patchy fog developing once again, especially in southwest Tennessee and northern Mississippi. Visibility may be limited to a mile or less early Thursday. At that time, temperatures will fall to the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise Thursday morning.

Thursday will be much drier than it was today, but after starting out with some fog, we’ll still only have partly to mostly cloudy skies, so don’t expect too much sunshine. Temperatures will be relatively warm for the first day of Winter when get close to 60°F in the afternoon. A new low pressure system will move into the area on Friday bringing showers from nearly the entire day on Friday through Saturday morning. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at how much rain we could get, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

