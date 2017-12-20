TBI releases report on gun-related violence in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released a report detailing the amount of reported firearm-related crimes across the state from 2013-2016.

“Violent crime with a firearm has significantly increased from 2013 to 2016, nearly a 25 percent increase across the board,” TBI Public Information Officer Michael Jones said.

According to some findings in the report, the number of reported murders involving a firearm increased by 54 percent, firearm-related offenses increased by 24 percent and males were nine times more likely to engage in offenses than females.

“Saturday and Sunday statistically seem to be the highest rate of these violent offenses involving firearms, particularly between 9 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.,” Jones said.

Jones said this is the first time the TBI has made a report about firearms in an effort to support the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Statistics and develop a number of national statistical studies to better understand the crimes.

“Anytime you’re talking about an incident involving a firearm, you’re talking about the most serious offenses which is obviously a public safety concern for the citizens of Tennessee, and it’s definitely a safety concern for law enforcement,” Jones said.

Jones said the TBI will monitor the findings going forward and encourages law enforcement and the public to be informed and read over the statistics.

“It’s always a heightened risk of danger when you’re involving a firearm and an offense,” Jones said.

See the full report on the TBI website.