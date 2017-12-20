Trenton man charged with murder in Alabama

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Trenton man is facing two murder charges in Alabama.

The Cullman Tribune in Alabama reports that William Lynn Smith, 43, of Trenton is charged with the murder of 47-year-old Jeanie Kent, also of Trenton, whose body was found at a Days Inn motel in Cullman.

Smith is also charged with domestic violence.

Authorities say he has been extradited to Cullman.

The Cullman County Detention Center says Smith is being held in lieu of $60,000 bond.

Smith is awaiting a preliminary hearing.