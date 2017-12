Trey Lowe headed to West Virginia next season

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Bolivar quarterback, Trey Lowe made things official today signing his National Letter of Intent with West Virginia University. In his senior football season, he threw for a little over 18 hundred yards to go along with 16 touchdowns. He had a 30 total touchdowns on the season. Lowe ended his career at Bolivar as the all-time passing leader and was also a Mr. Football semi-finalists. He will enroll early.