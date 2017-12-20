UPDATE: THP identifies truck driver killed in Haywood Co. crash

UPDATE: The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released the name of the truck driver killed in a Wednesday morning wreck near Brownsville.

Timothy Clark Jr., 30, of Jackson was killed in the one-vehicle crash that occurred just after 4 a.m. on Highway 70, according to a THP report.

The tractor-trailer Clark was driving eastbound on Highway 70 went into a ditch, struck a culvert and overturned, according to the report.

The truck landed on the driver’s side causing the load of lumber to fall off the trailer.

Earlier story:

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators say one person is dead after a Wednesday morning tractor-trailer wreck near Brownsville.

A spokesman for the Tennessee Highway Patrol says they got the call just after 4 a.m. concerning the one-vehicle crash in Haywood County.

Troopers believe half of the truck went into the ditch and the truck then hit a driveway, causing the crash. They had the highway blocked in both directions as they worked the scene.

The THP says the driver was from Jackson and was hauling a load to East Tennessee. Officials have not released the driver’s name.

Logan Duncan lives along Highway 70 and was awakened by the crash.

“I heard it more where the ridges are in the side of the road. That’s what I kept hearing,” Duncan said.

State troopers say they don’t yet know what caused the driver to run off the road.

The crash is still under investigation.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.