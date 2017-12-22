3rd annual Holiday Show benefits RIFA

JACKSON, Tenn — Local musicians hit the stage Friday night for a concert benefiting the Regional Inter-Faith Association, better known as RIFA.

Our Jackson Home partnered with local artists to host a hometown event, the 3rd annual Holiday Show. Along with hearing some great music, attendees were able to support an even greater cause.

A packed house filled the Carnegie Friday night for a holiday benefit concert.

“We wanted to create a time where people could just come and chill out for a couple of hours and hear some good music,” Lead Organizer, Lauren Pritchard said.

Guests heard from 10 local musicians with just a $10 donation. Lauren Pritchard, better known as ‘LoLo’, thought of the idea for the holiday show three years ago and since then has made it her mission to support one local organization.

“We realized we wanted to be able to take it one step further and do something for the community as well as bring them this night of Christmas music,” Pritchard said.

Organizers have partnered with RIFA to raise funds for their snack backpack program.

“This night is really a chance for us to really lift up what RIFA does,” Pritchard said. “RIFA works tirelessly across the board for this community,”

The snack backpack program provides meals for children in the Jackson-Madison County school system who have little to no food over the weekends.

“I’m reminded constantly of how much the community supports RIFA,” Executive Director of RIFA, Lisa Tillman said. “And it’s always so very humbling to see how the community gets behind the work that we do,”

“I think focusing on the youth and focusing on their futures is so important because their still going to be here after we’re all gone,” Pritchard said.

Along with musical performances, attendees were also able to participate in a silent auction and raffles throughout the show with all proceeds going to RIFA. Organizers say the turnout for the holiday show has continued to grow and they plan to keep hosting the event for years to come.